UP polls: Lucknow isn’t invincible for Samajwadi Party, suggests the voting of round four

Political scenario in Uttar Pradesh has become slightly clear as the state completes voting for phase four on Wednesday. With only 171 seats left and three more rounds to go, the ruling BJP is now left with a daunting task to sweep Purvanchal and the remaining seats of Awadh. The possibilities look dim as the current strike rate remains below par for the party that swept the last three elections in the most populous state.

“We are nearing the majority mark in the fourth round itself”, claimed Akhilesh Yadav while addressing an election rally in Bahraich as the people in 60 constituencies of 9 districts voted for a total of 624 candidates. Many BJP leaders, including the home minister Amit Shah are shouting similar rhetoric. Whom should we believe is the question. Just read the body language of the leaders from both the main contenders, i.e., the BJP and Samajwadi Party and you will at least get a hint. We haven’t seen such desperation in the BJP leaders for years. Even if they win UP, it is not as easy as they perceived it a few months before.

Three things are obvious from the first four rounds. The voter turnout on the urban polling centers remains low, there is no last hour spike in voting and the average voting is far below the benchmarks set during the 2017 assembly poll, also the 2014 and 2019 general elections. What sense does this make? The past experiences suggest, whenever the polling in UP has gone above 60 per cent most of the electorates have favored the BJP. The urban middle class, and the voters from Hindu upper castes have mostly voted for either BJP or Congress. Thirdly, the last hour spike is often denoted to the bogus voters, officials acting as political workers and the election machinery favoring a certain party.