UP: SKM urges farmers to defeat anti-farmer BJP; to hold press conference at 9 cities in the state

As Uttar Pradesh assembly polls are drawing closer, in order to revive Mission Defeat BJP, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) – a conglomerate of 40 farmers unions has issued an appeal to farmers to “punish” the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Thursday, SKM leaders accused the BJP for betraying farmers by not fulfilling their demands.

Saying that 57 farmer organisations have supported the call to defeat the BJP, Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, however added that SKM has nothing to do with seeking votes for any party in the elections.