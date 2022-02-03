UP: SKM urges farmers to defeat anti-farmer BJP; to hold press conference at 9 cities in the state
As Uttar Pradesh assembly polls are drawing closer, in order to revive Mission Defeat BJP, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) – a conglomerate of 40 farmers unions has issued an appeal to farmers to “punish” the BJP in the upcoming assembly elections.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi on Thursday, SKM leaders accused the BJP for betraying farmers by not fulfilling their demands.
Saying that 57 farmer organisations have supported the call to defeat the BJP, Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav, however added that SKM has nothing to do with seeking votes for any party in the elections.
“SKM has issued an appeal to farmers in UP to punish the BJP in the upcoming elections for betraying farmers. The government has not fulfilled its promises. No committee has been formed yet for MSP and nor the cases against farmers have been withdrawn,” Yadav said.
“We will organise press conferences at nine places, including Meerut, Kanpur, Siddharthnagar, Gorakhpur and Lucknow in the coming days. Pamphlets containing our appeal will be distributed across UP,” added Yadav.
After the press conference, the SKM issued a statement in Hindi and English highlighting the promises which were made by the Modi government to reach an agreement with the SKM.
SKM, which spearheaded the farmers agitation against the new farm laws which were later rolled back, said their remaining demands, including setting up of a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawal of cases against farmers, remain unfulfilled.
The SKM and other farmers have on January 31 observed Betrayal Day all across India to press the Modi government to fulfill the remaining demands.
The BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said that SKM will organise press conferences at nine cities in UP.
The BKU spokesman Dharmendra Malik exhorted people to ask the government questions on the issue.
