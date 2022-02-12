UP: The ‘make or break’ phase on Monday for both BJP and the SP-RLD alliance

The nine districts of Uttar Pradesh going to polls in the second phase on February 14 are considered to be the home turf and hence strongholds of the Samajwadi Party. It is a matter of fact that the party which leads in these nine districts rules the state. Given this stark reality, both BJP and Samajwadi Party are trying hard to woo voters in the region settle the final outcome to a great extent in the second phase of polling. This phase is also expected to set the tone for the rest of the election.

The second phase of the poll will cover most of the Rohilkhand region. These include the districts of Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Amroha, and Bijnor. Polling will also take place in Saharanpur.

Traditionally, the 55 seats where polling is scheduled in the second phase have favoured Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party. Whenever these two parties’ hold loosened in this region, they lost power in the state. Mulayam Singh Yadav (Sambhal), and his family members Ramgopal Yadav (Sambhal) and Dharmendra Yadav (Badaun) have represented this region in the Lok Sabha. Mayawati has won from Bijnor Lok Sabha once. She also represented Haroda in Saharanpur and Bilsi constituency in Badaun in the state assembly. Both these seats ceased to exist after the delimitation in 2012.