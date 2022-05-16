UP: With election over, 'ineligible' beneficiaries who voted for BJP asked to surrender their ration cards

Political pundits believe that the free ration scheme helped the BJP to win assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Buoyant at the victory, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared that his government would continue providing 1,500,000 eligible poor people across the state with free ration for the next three months.

But in April, the state government issued orders asking the ineligible individuals to surrender their ration cards by May 20 otherwise punitive actions like lodging FIRs would be taken against them.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, cardholders were provided with free rations twice a month — once from the Centre, and the other time from the Uttar Pradesh government. There were complaints that many non-eligible persons were getting ration but the government preferred to look the other way because of the upcoming assembly elections.