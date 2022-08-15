UP’s Tyagi community set to turn against BJP for ‘unfair’ action against Shrikant Tyagi

The Tyagi community of Uttar Pradesh is seething with anger after strict action was taken against the BJP leader Shrikant Tyagi for allegedly misbehaving and abusing a woman in Grand Omaxe Society of Noida.

The community feels that a BJP Member of Parliament got the matter presented as a serious one just to get his political rival Shrikant Tyagi out of his way and then allegedly harassed his family.

The situation is such that right from Muzaffarnagar and Meerut to Noida, the entire Tyagi community has come out in support of Shrikant Tyagi.

They say that the way Shrikant Tyagi and his wife and family have been humiliated is an insult to the entire Tyagi community.

The community has demanded that the Gangster Act under which Shrikant Tyagi has been charged be removed and he should be released.

At present, there is a wave of anger in hundreds of villages of Tyagi community from Agra to Saharanpur and they have announced a Mahapanchayat on August 21 in Gainjha village of Ghaziabad district, where Shrikant’s in-laws reside. A campaign is also being run on social media. Banners against the BJP have also been put up in dozens of villages.

Bobby Tyagi, a community leader who hails from Mawana area of Meerut, says that the people of the community are coming to Mahapanchayat on their own without asking for commuting expenses or vehicles. He said that Shrikant Tyagi was an emerging leader of the BJP. And that his wife and family were misbehaved with.

“He had misbehaved with a woman and he should have been reprimanded for it but repressive action was taken against him which is not justified,” he said.

“There is anger in the Bhumihar community also due to this and they are receiving phone calls from Bihar and Poorvanchal also in support of Shrikant Tyagi. This is a matter of our pride and honour,” he added.

The Tyagi community has already held a series of panchayats in Meerut and Muzaffarnagar in western Uttar Pradesh and have criticized police for dealing with Shrikant as a criminal.

Senior advocate and Samajwadi Party leader Pramod Tyagi said that there is a lot of anger in hundreds of villages.

“Whatever offence Shrikant had committed, he should have been punished for that -- there was nothing wrong in it. But harassing his family, treating him as a gangster and tarnishing his image through media has caused a lot of anger among the community. In this manner the reality of BJP as a political party has also been exposed,” he said.

At one time, the Tyagi community boasted of 3 MPs and 8 MLAs. But now it has only one MLA in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

The Tyagi community, which has an important role as a vote bank in 4 Lok Sabha and 15 assembly seats, has a population of more than 50 lakhs in Uttar Pradesh.

Deepak Tyagi explained that the Tyagi community got maximum political representation in the Congress regime, but later the community got divided. For some time, now the Tyagi community had been voting in favour of the BJP. But now, this is set to change.