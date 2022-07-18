US and EU call for 'fair' election in B'Desh, rattled Sheikh Hasina retaliates

India has reasons to be happy with Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for bitterly attacking US-imposed sanctions on Russia and telling Washington to withdraw them forthright as they are “hurting people across the world” and therefore “violate human rights”.

New Delhi is laughing quietly because Dhaka’s opposition is bound to widen its rift with Washington which eminently suits the Narendra Modi government. India is today a staunch ally of America. But it doesn’t want any south Asian nation, especially Bangladesh and Nepal, to cosy up to the US, essentially to prevent Washington from wielding more influence than India in the region.

The Maldives is the only south Asian nation India has given the nod to snuggle up to Washington after weighing the pros and cons. And in Sri Lanka, without much fuss India forged a strategic partnership with the US to checkmate China and the Rajapaksa brothers. Now, New Delhi will surely recalibrate its Sri Lankan tactics.

But we do want Bangladesh and Nepal to ourselves without any competition from even the otherwise friendly US. We don’t want to share the turf in the two neighbouring countries with Washington – and rightly so.