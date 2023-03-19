US banking crisis: Key developments explained

Recent events in the US banking system, such as the failure of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, highlight the need for cautious asset liability management, effective risk management, and sustainable growth in liabilities and assets in the banking sector, among others.

While it raises concerns about the security of depositors' funds globally, The National Herald has compiled an explainer of things to know.

Why are the US banks failing?

Record inflation, shady balance sheets, and rising interest rates are reasons that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), an independent government agency that oversees the banking industry and takes relevant steps to maintain stability and public confidence in the US financial system.

Martin Gruenberg last week warned of a $ 620 billion risk in the American financial system. Gruenberg in a speech pointed out that US banks' balance sheets were laden with low-interest bonds that had lost hundreds of billions of dollars in value because of the Federal Reserve's quick rate increases. This increases the likelihood that a bank may fail if withdrawals compel it to sell these assets at a loss.