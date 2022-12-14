US-based forensic firm claims digital evidence was 'planted' on Stan Swamy's computer

"Over 50 files were created on Swamy's hard drive, including incriminating documents that fabricated links between him and the Maoist insurgency," the report said.

"The final incriminating document was planted on his computer on June 5, 2019, a week before the raid on Swamy," the report said.

It was on the basis of these documents that he was first arrested in the Bhima Koregaon case, despite experts raising doubts about the authenticity of the documents, it added.

The Elgar case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence the next day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial located on the city's outskirts.

The Pune Police claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.

After Swamy's death, a spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs had said that his detention followed due process of law.

In response to the media queries on the demise of Father Swamy last year, the MEA spokesperson said that his bail applications were rejected by the courts because of the specific nature of charges against him.

"India's democratic and constitutional polity is complemented by an independent judiciary, a range of national and state level Human Rights Commissions that monitor violations, a free media and a vibrant and vocal civil society. India remains committed to promotion and protection of human rights of all its citizens,” he had said.