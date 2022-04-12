US keeping an eye on "human rights abuses" in India
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that the United States has been keeping an eye on the “rise in human rights abuses by some government, police and prison officials” in India
According to NDTV, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken noted that the United States has been keeping an eye on the “rise in human rights abuses by some government, police and prison officials” in India.
According to PTI, Blinken said, “We share a commitment to our democratic values, such as protecting human rights. We regularly engage with our Indian partners on these shared values.”
The remarks came at the joint press briefing addressed by External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.
NDTV reported that Blinken’s comment followed US Representative Ilhan Omar’s question to President Joe Biden's Democratic Party, where she asked, “What does Modi need to do to India's Muslim population before we will stop considering them a partner in peace?”
While India has previously rejected criticism by foreign governments and human rights groups on allegations that civil liberties have eroded in the country, news reports from different regions in the country differ from this claim.
