US President Biden leads international tributes to the Queen
Leaders from around the world on Thursday expressed their sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, recalling their association with the "kind-hearted" monarch.
US President Joe Biden spoke fondly of their first meeting in 1982 and more recently when she hosted him during an overseas trip in 2021.
"She charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. She stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that, 'Grief is the price we pay for love'."
French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute, saying the Queen was a "kind-hearted" monarch and a "friend of France".
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," Macron said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the Queen as a "role model and inspiration for millions".
He praised her role in repairing relations between the UK and Germany after "the horrors of World War II".
She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour, he said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Queen Elizabeth was "one of his favourite people in the world".
"She was a constant presence in our lives and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history. I will miss her so," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Queen Elizabeth II personified dignity and decency in public life and recalled his memorable meetings with her in 2015 and 2018.
"I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," Modi said.
"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour," he said.v
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled the demise of the UK's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.
Her death marked the end of an era, the CM observed.
The queen died after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.
Banerjee tweeted "I express my condolences to the British royal family and the people of the United Kingdom on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II."
"An era comes to an end as the longest reigning British monarch leaves for her heavenly abode," Banerjee said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the demise of Queen Elizabeth II and said she had a long and glorious reign.
"My condolences to the people of UK and the Royal Family on the passing away of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," Gandhi said in a tweet.
"She had a long and glorious reign, serving her country with utmost commitment and dignity," he said.
