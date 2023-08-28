US raises concerns on India's decision to impose import curbs on technological devices

With the US flagging concerns over India's decision to impose import restrictions on certain electronic devices, both countries have agreed to find a solution to the issue that addresses the concerns of both nations, according to a statement of USTR.

The issue was flagged during a meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington on August 26.

The two ministers also directed their officials to continue their discussions to mutually resolve the last pending trade dispute with regard to certain poultry products at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

"Ambassador Tai also raised concerns related to India's import licensing requirements for technological equipment. She noted that there were stakeholders that needed an opportunity to review and provide input to ensure that the policy, if implemented, does not have an adverse impact on US exports to India," according to a readout of Ambassador Tai's meeting with Goyal.