Uttar Pradesh: Challenges before Yogi Adityanath

Here are some of the challenges which Yogi might face:

1. Stray cattle menace: The biggest challenge would be the stray cattle menace. During elections, this issue remained at the center stage of the campaign. The attack from the opposition was so fierce that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had to say in one of his rallies that the BJP would find a reasonable solution to this menace.

2. Old Pension Scheme: Reverting to the old pension scheme also awaits resolution from the government. The Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh government have already announced their decision to revert to the old pension scheme. UP has close to 30 lakh state employees and pensioners. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in his party’s election manifesto had promised to restore the OPS if voted to power. The OPS issue is likely to snowball into a major issue ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Yogi Adityanath's government will have to take a call on this issue for preventing the opposition parties to capitalize on this issue.

3. Revision of the power tariff: The revision of the power tariff is another important issue that the government will have to redress. The power tariffs were last revised in September 2019. The UP Power Corporation Limited is already in the red. The government will have to implement the election promise of free power to the agriculture sector – thus causing a fresh burden on the financially beleaguered UPCCL. The total outstanding debt on the UP government by March 31 this year will be close to Rs 7 Lakh crore.