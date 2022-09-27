Uttar Pradesh: Dalit boy thrashed by teacher dies in Auraiya; protests erupt, police vehicles set on fire

His father Raju Dohre said, "On September 13, Social Science teacher Ashwani Singh held a class test. My son had blackened two boxes instead of one in the OMR seat and wrote 'samajak' instead of 'samajik' (social). This irked Ashwani Singh who grabbed my son by the hair and beat him mercilessly till he fainted and fell on the ground in the school itself."

"He gained consciousness while being taken to a private hospital but had difficulty in breathing. Doctors said he had suffered internal injuries. In between, he was treated at several hospitals. On Monday, he was being taken to Saifai but died in the ambulance while being shifted," he added.

Giving further details, Raju said, "When we came to know of the beating, we reached the school. We were threatened by the teacher. Later, when we protested, the college principal intervened and assured us that the teacher Ashwani would take care of the medical treatment. The child was admitted to a private hospital in Etawah and an expense of Rs 40,000 was borne by the teacher."