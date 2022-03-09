Uttar Pradesh: EC official acknowledges "lapse in protocol"; Samajwadi Party tweets video

This video emerged after Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was “trying to steal” the votes. Yadav said, “In Varanasi, we caught one truck with EVMs and two others fled. If the government is not trying to steal votes, then it should at least explain why there was no security while moving EVMs.” He added that the officials had also been ordered to “slow down the counting” at 47 seats, where BJP might lose.