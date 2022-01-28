Uttar Pradesh: Revolt in BJP as party MP’s son set to join SP
This time, BJP MP from Prayagraj Rita Bahuguna Joshi is set to revolt against the party as the leadership has almost clearly hinted that her son would not be given a ticket in this election
Revolt is brewing within Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh. This time, the party MP from Prayagraj Rita Bahuguna Joshi is set to unfurl a banner of revolt against the party as the BJP leadership has reportedly clarified that her son would not be given a ticket in this election. Her son Mayank is set to join SP.
Sources in the party say that Rita Bahuguna Joshi had asked for a ticket for her son Mayank and had even threatened to “chart a separate way” if he is denied a ticket.
“Mayank has a legitimate right to ask for a ticket because he has been working in this constituency for the last seven years,” Rita Bahuguna Joshi had said. She however had clarified that if her son is denied a ticket she would remain in BJP.
“This is so far clear that Mayank will be denied ticket and this has been conveyed to Rita Bahuguna Joshi too,” said a senior leader.
Mayank had asked for a ticket from Lucknow Cantonment assembly constituency, which is considered a BJP bastion. Mulayam’s daughter-in-law Aparna Bisht Yadav had contested the election from this constituency in 2017 and lost to Rita Bahuguna Joshi.
In the 2019 general elections, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who was tourism minister in the Yogi cabinet, quit the assembly to contest from Praygraj.
This is a probability that Aparna might be given a ticket from Lucknow cantonment constituency though she had declared that she would not be contesting elections.
There are indications that once the BJP declares candidates for Lucknow and Mayank is denied ticket, he might join Samajwadi Party. Sources in the SP declare that if Mayank joins the party he would be given a ticket.
“This would be a good political optics for the party. We do not have a strong candidate from this constituency. Mayank’s candidature may interest media and can give good coverage,” an SP leader said.
If this happens, it would be the second case after Swami Prasad Maurya when one member of the family is in BJP while the other in Samajwadi Party. Swami Prasad Maurya’s daughter Sanghmitra is BJP MP from Budaun.
