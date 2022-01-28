Uttar Pradesh: Revolt in BJP as party MP’s son set to join SP

“Mayank has a legitimate right to ask for a ticket because he has been working in this constituency for the last seven years,” Rita Bahuguna Joshi had said. She however had clarified that if her son is denied a ticket she would remain in BJP.

“This is so far clear that Mayank will be denied ticket and this has been conveyed to Rita Bahuguna Joshi too,” said a senior leader.

Mayank had asked for a ticket from Lucknow Cantonment assembly constituency, which is considered a BJP bastion. Mulayam’s daughter-in-law Aparna Bisht Yadav had contested the election from this constituency in 2017 and lost to Rita Bahuguna Joshi.

In the 2019 general elections, Rita Bahuguna Joshi, who was tourism minister in the Yogi cabinet, quit the assembly to contest from Praygraj.

This is a probability that Aparna might be given a ticket from Lucknow cantonment constituency though she had declared that she would not be contesting elections.