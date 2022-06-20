Uttar Pradesh: Yogi’s prestige at stake in Azamgarh, Rampur bypolls

The prestige of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is at stake in Rampur and Azamgarh as the elections in these Lok Sabha seat has emerged as a key test for Yogi Adityanath-led government after being voted into power a second time in March.

Both the constituencies go to polls on June 23 and the results will be declared on June 26.

Yogi Adityanath campaigned in Azamgarh on Sunday where he offered to change the name of the city to Aryamgarh. In the election campaign he attacked SP and BSP but did not elaborate on why Azamgarh was still backward.

The political pundits are comparing the Rampur and Azamgarh elections with the previous bye-elections to two Lok Sabha seats –Gorakhpur and Phoolpur in 2018, that were held after assembly elections. Both the seats were held by the BJP. One was by Yogi Adityanath himself and other by his Deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya. After both of them joined the state government, they resigned from their Lok Sabha seats.