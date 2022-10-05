Uttarakhand bus accident: 25 bodies recovered, many feared missing; CM reviews rescue ops

As many as 25 bodies have been recovered while many others are still feared missing after a bus travelling at a high speed fell into the Nayar river near the CMD band of Bironkhal in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, disaster control room officials said.

There were more than 50 processions in the bus while the rescue operation team has so far retrieved 25 bodies. Rescue operations are facing problems due to darkness. The death toll is expected to rise since there are many people reportedly missing.

On receiving information about the bus accident in Pauri district, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached the disaster control room located at the Secretariat.

The accident occurred at around 7.30 pm. Rescue operations have been launched with the help of locals but the efforts of the rescuers are being hampered by darkness, it said.



There is no arrangement of lights at the site of the accident and the villagers are struggling to rescue those stuck inside the bus with the help of the flashlights on their mobile phones, eyewitnesses said.