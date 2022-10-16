Vande Bharat Express and the world’s fastest five trains

Two semi- high-speed Vande Bharat trains, their speed restricted to 160 kmph pending track upgradation, were flagged off in quick succession by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last fortnight beginning September 30.

While PM Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi- Varanasi in 2019 February, he flagged off the third and the fourth Vande Bharat trains, first between Ahmedabad-Mumbai and the second between Una in Himachal Pradesh and New Delhi since September 30, 2022. The second Vande Bharat Express between New Delhi and Katra was flagged off by Home Minister Amit Shah in October, 2019.

Three of the four Vande Bharat Express trains have been flagged off by the Prime Minister ahead of crucial elections. The first one to Varanasi was flagged off months before the 2019 general election. The third and the fourth have now been flagged off by the PM ahead of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh assembly elections this year.

How many more Vande Bharat Express trains will be ‘inaugurated’ by the PM is anybody’s guess. But observers have been quick to point out that India’s first Rajdhani Express was flagged off in 1969 and had a maximum speed of 100 kmph. The first Shatabdi Express was flagged off in 1988 and currently there are 44 Shatabdi trains running across the country. Their maximum permissible speed is 155 kmph. However, most of these trains run at speeds far below the permissible maximum speed because of unsafe terrain or tracks.