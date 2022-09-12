Varanasi court to continue hearing Gyanvapi case, rejects plea against maintainability

A report of the filming at the mosque was then submitted to the Varanasi court in a sealed cover, but the Hindu petitioners controversially released its details just hours later.



The report claimed that a 'Shivling' had been found in a pond within the mosque complex used for 'wuzu' or purification rituals before Muslim prayers.



The judge hearing the case at the time had ordered the sealing of this pond.



This filming inside the centuries-old mosque was challenged in the Supreme Court by the Gyanvapi mosque committee.



The petitioners said the filming goes against the Places of Worship Act of 1991, which maintains the religious status of any place of worship as of August 15, 1947.



"Such petitions and sealing of mosques will lead to public mischief and communal disharmony, will affect mosques across the country," the mosque committee had argued.



The mosque committee made similar arguments before the Varanasi district judge's court in the 'maintainability' case, while lawyers for the Hindu petitioners claimed the law does not bar their case and that they could establish in court that the mosque premises was actually a temple as on the day of Independence.