Varanasi is no longer looking like a cakewalk for BJP this time as the party sweats for votes

The Prime Minister has been camping in Varanasi for the past three days. Dozens of Union Ministers, state ministers, RSS functionaries and an estimated 70 thousand party workers have been campaigning door-to-door in the PM's Parliamentary constituency. A televised temple run and a big road show by the PM was organized on Friday for greater impact. TV channels as usual gave the PM saturation coverage and the anchors seemed sanguine that BJP is once again invincible in Varanasi. Yet, for the first time BJP doesn't appear confident about the outcome even in Varanasi district.

The Prime Minister playing the 'Damru' and posing for pictures and stopping at a non-descript tea stall selected carefully, raised eyebrows. Why would the PM have to do this in a city he calls home and especially after he kicked up so much fuss in Punjab over his security? This flies in the face of claims made by the BJP of a cakewalk in the state. The hard work and last ditch efforts would not be required if this was indeed a cakewalk and BJP confident of retaining the eight assembly seats in Varanasi. Could there be any truth in the reading of some analysts that ‘BJP is in big trouble and the Prime Minister is fighting a battle to save his constituency for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections?'

Kashi, as Varanasi is popularly known, since before 2014, has been known as home to Hindutva. From the days of Hindu Mahasabha and Bharatiya Jan Sangh the area remained a political bastion of the Hindu right wing. People also claim that the Hindi, Hindu, Hindustan war cry was first raised in this city. It’s the city people credit as the birthplace of modern Hindi and Devanagari script. So, the city has everything to make BJP feel at home. So, what is troubling the party?

On Friday, March 4, the day before campaigning ended on Saturday for the seventh and the last phase of UP polls, Varanasi saw a show of strength by three major contenders, i.e. the BJP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress. While the Prime Minister tried to re-energize his party cadres with a road show, the road show by the Samajwadi Party later in the evening was equally big. Both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi also addressed a public rally in Varanasi. All three shows were shown on TV channels and everyone noticed the lack of enthusiasm of BJP supporters in the PM's road show. The usual spark was missing. It could be fatigue but it showed.