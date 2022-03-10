Getting Latest Election Result...
Varanasi: Modi magic worked again, BJP set to win 6 seats out of 8 in the temple town
Did the Modi magic work again in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls? Trends and results have reaffirmed the hypothesis that “Modi magic” can turn the tide for the saffron party.
PM’s constituency Varanasi which has been in the spotlight for the glamorous and televised grand opening of Vishwanath Kashi Corridor, is set to give the BJP a big boost.
As per the latest data, the BJP is set to win six out of eight assembly seats in Varanasi. The saffron party is leading in Ajagara, Sevapuri, Rohania, Shivpur, and Varanasi Cantt and Varanasi north while Samajwadi Party is ahead in Varanasi Cantt and Varanasi South.
According to latest reports, Pooja Yadav of SP is leading with 4,377 votes in Varanasi Cantt over her nearest rival, sitting legislator Saurabh Srivastava. Varanasi Cantt is considered a BJP stronghold and has voted the party in every assembly election since 1991.
Earlier, it was predicted that Congress may wrest Varanasi Cantt this time. But the prediction proved wrong.
In 2017, BJP and its allies won all eight seats of Varanasi with ally Apna Dal (S) and the previous ally SBSP. Rajbhar SBSP has, this time forged an alliance with the SP.
Neelkanth Tiwari of the BJP is trailing. His rival, SP candidate Kameshwar alias Kishan Dixit is leading in Varanasi South Vidhan Sabha seat.
Voting in Varanasi which is known as the cultural hub of Purvanchal was held in the last phase on March 7.
Analysts believe that PM Modi who camped in Varanasi for three days before the last phase of the polling, has once again proved that he is the real gamechanger.
UP watchers believe the result in Varanasi proves that
There is no alternative to Modi in Hindi heartland
Politics of religion with Ayodhya, Kashi, Mathura at the center in UP has not faded away
Opposition has time and again failed to pose a challenge to BJP’s power and ideological hegemony over Indian politics
BJP has created a new caste base under the banner of Hindutva identity which has so far proved to be undefeatable in UP.