Varanasi: Modi magic worked again, BJP set to win 6 seats out of 8 in the temple town

According to latest reports, Pooja Yadav of SP is leading with 4,377 votes in Varanasi Cantt over her nearest rival, sitting legislator Saurabh Srivastava. Varanasi Cantt is considered a BJP stronghold and has voted the party in every assembly election since 1991.

Earlier, it was predicted that Congress may wrest Varanasi Cantt this time. But the prediction proved wrong.

In 2017, BJP and its allies won all eight seats of Varanasi with ally Apna Dal (S) and the previous ally SBSP. Rajbhar SBSP has, this time forged an alliance with the SP.

Neelkanth Tiwari of the BJP is trailing. His rival, SP candidate Kameshwar alias Kishan Dixit is leading in Varanasi South Vidhan Sabha seat.

Voting in Varanasi which is known as the cultural hub of Purvanchal was held in the last phase on March 7.

Analysts believe that PM Modi who camped in Varanasi for three days before the last phase of the polling, has once again proved that he is the real gamechanger.