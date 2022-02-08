Varun Gandhi points out grammatical errors in JNU VC Pandit’s letter, calls her appointment “mediocre”

A day after the Modi government appointed controversial Shantishree Dhulipuli Pandit as the new Vice Chancellor of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru university, BJP leader and Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi termed the appointment as “mediocre” which will be be “dangerous for the human capital” of India.

Pointing out spelling mistakes and grammatical errors in the letter released by the new Vice Chancellor Pandit on Monday, Varun Gandhi in his Twitter post said that the letter is an “an exhibition of illiteracy”.

Varun Gandhi has shared Shantishree Dhulipuli Pandit’s letter in which she has outlined her priorities as the new VC. In the letter, multilingual Pandit said that her focus will be on creating “Indo-centric narratives”.

“This press release from the new JNU VC is an exhibition of illiteracy, littered with grammatical mistakes (would strive vs will strive; students friendly vs student-friendly; excellences vs excellence),” said Varun.

“Such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital & our youth’s future,” added Varun Gandhi.