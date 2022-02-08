Varun Gandhi points out grammatical errors in JNU VC Pandit’s letter, calls her appointment “mediocre”
A day after the Modi govt appointed Shantishree Dhulipuli Pandit as the new VC of the JNU, Varun Gandhi termed the appointment as “mediocre” which will be “dangerous for the human capital” of India
A day after the Modi government appointed controversial Shantishree Dhulipuli Pandit as the new Vice Chancellor of the prestigious Jawaharlal Nehru university, BJP leader and Pilibhit MP Varun Gandhi termed the appointment as “mediocre” which will be be “dangerous for the human capital” of India.
Pointing out spelling mistakes and grammatical errors in the letter released by the new Vice Chancellor Pandit on Monday, Varun Gandhi in his Twitter post said that the letter is an “an exhibition of illiteracy”.
Varun Gandhi has shared Shantishree Dhulipuli Pandit’s letter in which she has outlined her priorities as the new VC. In the letter, multilingual Pandit said that her focus will be on creating “Indo-centric narratives”.
“This press release from the new JNU VC is an exhibition of illiteracy, littered with grammatical mistakes (would strive vs will strive; students friendly vs student-friendly; excellences vs excellence),” said Varun.
“Such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital & our youth’s future,” added Varun Gandhi.
Senior journalist and columnist Vir Sanghvi too expressed his doubts over the appointment of the new Vice Chancellor. Sharing the screenshots of her previous tweets he wrote: "Is this an educationist or a two rupee troll? Or does the government believe that there is no difference between the two?"
Pandit succeeds M Jagadesh Kumar, who was appointed as chairman of the University Grants Commission last week.
Known as a strong Godse supporter, Pandit has never concealed her ultra-right orientation. She has tweeted against JNU students, farmers and Congress president Sonia Gandhi in the past.
However, due to public outrage, she had to delete her previous Twitter account on the same day she took the charge. Pandit has done her PhD on “Parliament and foreign policy in India – The Nehru years.”
After completing her PhD from JNU, Pandit started her teaching career at Goa University in 1988 and moved to Pune University in 1993.
She has held administrative positions at various academic bodies. She has also been a member of the University Grants Commission (UGC), the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), and the Visitor’s nominee to central universities.
Published: 08 Feb 2022, 3:56 PM