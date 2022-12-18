'Veer Sena, Kayar Raja': Congress slams PM Modi's silence over China

The Congress on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running away from a debate in Parliament on the situation along the border with China and said he and not the defence minister must answer on this issue.

It demanded to know as to why the Prime Minister does not utter the word "China".

The attack on the government came days after Indian Army personnel clashed with Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh.

"The prime minister has given a clean chit to them (China) by saying 'no one has come and no one is inside our territory'. Due to this clean chit, our bargaining position has gone down," Ramesh said.

He said there should be a debate in Parliament and the prime minister should answer on the issue and discuss it with the opposition.

"Debate should take place in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and answers have to be given by the prime minister and not the defence minister or external affairs minister. Several former prime ministers have answered in Parliament. He is the first prime minister who runs away from debate and he does not utter the word China," Ramesh said.

He also raised the slogan "Cheen Par Chuppi Todo, Bharat Jodo (Break the silence on China, unite India)."