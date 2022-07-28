Verdict on ED’s powers may further embolden authoritarian-communal regime to misuse it against opponents

Two judgments delivered by the Supreme Court in the course of a week have brought out starkly the contradictory trends on display in the highest court of the land.

In the case of the multiple FIRs against Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair, a three-member bench consisting of Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Surya Kant and Justice A S Bopanna, in their judgment asserted that the power to arrest must be used sparingly subject strictly to the law and guidelines laid down by the top court in the Arnesh Kumar case.

The judgment stated that “Arrest is not meant to be and must not be used as a punitive tool because it results in one of the gravest possible consequences emanating from criminal law: the loss of personal liberty”.

With this judgment, the Supreme Court struck a vital blow against the arbitrary use of police powers and defended the fundamental rights of citizens. This is what is expected from the Supreme Court which has to act in defence of the Constitution.

However, two days later, another judgment has been delivered by a three-member bench on a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. The judgment delivered by the bench consisting of Justice A M Khanwilkar, Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice C T Ravi Kumar had upheld all the provisions of the law which give sweeping powers to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that do not follow the provisions of the CrPC for search, seizure, arrest and attachment of properties.