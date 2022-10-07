Veteran actor Arun Bali passes away at 79

Bali made his acting debut with noted filmmaker Lekh Tandon's TV show Doosra Keval as superstar Shah Rukh Khan's uncle and went on to work in TV shows such as period drama Chanakya , Swabhimaan , Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand , Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan , and P.O.W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke



Some of his popular films include Saugandh , Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman , Khalnayak , Satya , Hey Ram , Lage Raho Munna Bhai , 3 Idiots , Ready , Barfi , Manmarziyaan , Kedarnath , Samrat Prithviraj , and Laal Singh Chaddha

He also played the part of King Porus in the 1991 period drama Chanakya, Kunwar Singh in the Doordarshan soap opera Swabhimaan and the Chief Minister of undivided Bengal, Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy, in the controversial and critically acclaimed 2000 film Hey Ram.