Vice-President Dhankhar appoints personal staff on 20 RS panels; 'institutional subversion' says Opposition

With an alleged aim to closely monitor parliamentary committees at the behest of the Central government, vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar has appointed at least eight of his personal staff on 20 house committees under the Upper House.

Calling it “institutional subversion” and “illegal” opposition leaders have opined that the move has been done "to keep a close watch on various committees, which clearly shows his no confidence in the existing mechanism".

Indian Express has reported that the officers attached to the committees from the vice-president’s staff are Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajesh N Naik, Private Secretary (PS) Sujeet Kumar, Additional Private Secretary Sanjay Verma and OSD Abhyuday Singh Shekhawat. From the Rajya Sabha chairman’s office, the appointees are his OSDs Akhil Choudhary, Dinesh D, Kaustubh Sudhakar Bhalekar, and PS Aditi Chaudhary.