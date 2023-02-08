Victoria Gowri row: Parliament, CJI must act to preempt such appointments; law of land violated, say experts

Parliament and the Chief Justice of India must devise an effective mechanism to preempt the elevation of an individual facing serious allegations such as delivering hate speeches as a SC or HC judge in view of the controversy surrounding Justice Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri, constitutional expert PDT Achary has said.

In an exclusive conversation with National Herald, Achary, who was Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha for two consecutive tenures from 2005 onwards, said that since the Supreme Court too had dismissed a petition challenging Gowri’s appointment and she had taken oath as a judge of the Madras High Court on Tuesday, February 7, no further judicial remedy was available to those aggrieved at the development.

“I do not know under what circumstances she was appointed, but the allegations that she has made vitriolic hate speeches against Muslims and Christians are serious and of tremendous concern to the people of the country. However, the President of India signed off on her appointment on the basis of the SC collegium’s recommendation and she has taken oath today. The Constitution protects sitting judges of the SC and HCs in the interest of judicial independence, and now, if at all, she can only be removed through impeachment proceedings in Parliament,” he said.

A motion of impeachment against a judge for ‘proven misbehaviour or incapacity’ can be initiated in Parliament under Article 124 (in case of SC judge) or Article 218 (in case of a HC judge) if at least 100 members of the Lok Sabha or 50 members of the Rajya Sabha give a signed notice to the chairperson. The latter may, at his discretion, admit or refuse the motion. If it is admitted, an enquiry committee under the Judges Inquiry Act, 1968 is constituted which then proceeds to examine the issue.

After concluding its investigation, the Committee submit its report to the LS Speaker or Rs Chairman, who then lays the report before the House. If the report records a finding of misbehaviour or incapacity, the motion for removal is taken up for consideration and debated. This is required to be adopted by each House of Parliament by: (i) a majority of the total membership of that House; and (ii) a majority of at least two-thirds of the members of that House present and voting. If the motion is adopted by this majority, it is sent to the other House for adoption.

Once the motion is adopted in both Houses, it is sent to the President, who issues an order for the removal of the judge.

Given the procedure involved, no SC or HC judge has ever been removed through successful impeachment proceedings although they were initiated against six judges. Two of them, however, resigned midway through the process.

Achary pointed out that even the impeachment process has nothing to do with past instances of alleged ‘misbehaviour or incapacity’ but can only refer to any such allegation during the tenure of a judge after she/he has been appointed.

“Gowri’s past as a lawyer, being office-holder of a political party or unsavoury opinions expressed openly by her are of no significance. Now that she has taken oath, only her actual performance and any issues of moral turpitude that might arise could make any difference,” he said.

Asked if the SC collegium wouldn’t have been aware of the social media videos in which Gowri is seen making the incendiary remarks, Achary said that there was a well-established procedure before a person was appointed as a judge, which included consultation with political functionaries, submission of intelligence reports and even a medical fitness certificate.

Incidentally, during the hearing of the petition on Tuesday, Justice Sanjiv Khanna remarked that 'all these materials must have been known to the Collegium'. “It appears not,” one of the lawyers who petitioned the court had responded, referring to CJI D YChandrachud’s statement on Monday that “the Collegium has taken cognisance of what was drawn to our attention or came to our notice after we formulated our recommendations on the recommendation of the…Collegium of the Madras High Court”.

Achary said the present situation was perhaps unprecedented.

“The framers of our Constitution clearly could not envisage such a situation from arising though they came out with such a detailed and illuminating document that’s an example for the whole world. It is now for Parliament to consider what checks and balances need to be put into place to address such an issue and for the CJI to review the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) of appointment of judges. If necessary, an amendment to the Constitution can be made. It is a dynamic entity, already amended 105 times,” Achary said.

Commenting on the situation, Senior Advocate Sanjay Ghose said that while there was indeed no judicial remedy in the matter, the appointment was ad hoc and perhaps the judge wouldn’t be made permanent.

“It would have been appropriate for the judges comprising the SC collegium to hear the petition today on the judicial side, but it didn’t happen. The bench which heard the matter couldn’t possibly have issued a writ to the collegium for its administrative decisions,” he said.

He then went on to point out that the SC collegium, in its resolutions, had reiterated in its recommendation dated January 17, 2023 that advocate R John Sathyan be elevated as a judge of the Madras HC, observing that objections raised against him were unsustainable.