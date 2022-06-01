Video: KK rushed out of concert venue, passed away on way to hospital

A video that has surfaced on social media shows singer KK being “rushed out of the (concert) venue” to be taken to his hotel, minutes after he complained of feeling unwell. According to NDTV, the singer had pain in his chest and died while he was being taken to the hospital.

The video shows fans lined up to take pictures with the singer, as an ill-looking KK is escorted out by his team.

Citing sources, NDTV reported that the police have registered the death as “unnatural”, as the cause will only be found out after the autopsy. Though the reason for his sudden death remains unknown, fans have questioned why the concert venue did not have a functioning air-conditioner, when “the heat was oppressive”.