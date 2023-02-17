Watch: How Bajrang Dal activists chased two Muslim men who were allegedly burnt alive
Half a dozen people have been detained for interrogation in connection with the deaths
Hours after two Muslim men, allegedly involved in cow smuggling, were found charred to death in a car in Haryana's Bhiwani district, videos surfaced on social media in which Bajrang Dal activists can be seen chasing after them.
Both the victims -- Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35) -- were residents of Ghatmeeka village of Pahari tehsil in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. According to their families, they were allegedly abducted by Bajrang Dal activists after a chase and later burnt alive.
Independent watchers claimed that Hindutva activists also fired shots at the truck in which the two Muslims men were carrying cows.
Superintendent of Police, Bharatpur, Shyam Singh said an FIR has been registered at Gopalgarh police station against five persons on the basis of a complaint lodged by the victims' family members.
Police are investigating the possibility of the vehicle being driven to Loharu, some 200 kilometres from Bharatpur, and then set on fire.
Shyam Singh said teams have been formed to nab the accused. He added that the Bolero found burnt in Bhiwani is the same one missing from Bharatpur.
He said a DNA examination of the bodies would be conducted to ascertain their identities. One of the victims, Junaid, had a criminal history, he said.
Asked about the involvement of cow vigilantes in the incident, the police officer said it is a matter of investigation.