Watch: How Bajrang Dal activists chased two Muslim men who were allegedly burnt alive

Hours after two Muslim men, allegedly involved in cow smuggling, were found charred to death in a car in Haryana's Bhiwani district, videos surfaced on social media in which Bajrang Dal activists can be seen chasing after them.

Both the victims -- Nasir (25) and Junaid alias Juna (35) -- were residents of Ghatmeeka village of Pahari tehsil in the Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. According to their families, they were allegedly abducted by Bajrang Dal activists after a chase and later burnt alive.

Independent watchers claimed that Hindutva activists also fired shots at the truck in which the two Muslims men were carrying cows.

