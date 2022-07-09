Vikram’s health setback surprises his colleagues, to be discharged today

Since making his acting debut three decades ago, Vikram has done more path-breaking work than any of his colleagues. After doing blockbusters including Sethu, Dhill, Gemini and Dhool and winning a national award for the role in Pithamagan, Vikram made his Hindi debut with Mani Ratnam’s Raavan in 2009 where he was paired with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Vikram is back with Aishwarya in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.

During the release of Raavan in an interview with me Vikram said, “The work in Mumbai is so exciting. When I saw Rang De Basanti, Lagaan, 3 Idiots and My Name Is Khan, I wanted to be part of them. I wish we could make films like that in Tamil. Most Tamil films are rustic, rural, rugged and violent. Many of them are set in Madurai.”

About his indefatigable zest for excellence Vikram had said, “I always behave as though every film of mine is the first. And I try doing something different each time. It's like chess for me. I've done very few films. By the time I release one film, my contemporaries complete and release four films. In the year that I had Aparichit, Vijay had six films and Ajith had four releases.”