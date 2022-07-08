Villagers in Kasara Valley deprived of both water and 'water wives'

The likelihood of getting the first ‘Adivasi’ President in the Rashtrapati Bhavan is poor consolation to tribals around Thane. The area boasts of several dams, seven in all, which supply water to Thane, Kalyan and Mumbai. But not a drop of water goes to the adivasis living around the dams.

People are also not allowed to drill tube wells because of railway lines and tunnels in the area. The government has also stubbornly refused to arrange for water tankers to provide water in the area.

Barely 100 kilometres from Mumbai, these tribals in the valley of Kasara Ghat, claims former Sarpanch Suniti Bai, have been living there since long before Independence. But getting water has remained a daily nightmare.

For the 5,000 tribals living in 12 hamlets, water scarcity starts in February every year and gets progressively worse. But letters, petitions and pleas to local authorities, MLAs, ministers and the CM have had no effect.