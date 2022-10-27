Villagers up in arms against proposed land acquisition bid for expansion of Azamgarh airport

Residents of four villages – Jamua, Jimia, Hasanpur and Kadipur – wrote a joint letter to the Chief Justice of India, the Prime Minister's Office, the Union Home Minister and the Aviation Minster on October 14, urging them to take cognisance of the matter.

In the letter, the villagers claimed that 50,000 people will be displaced by the proposed project.

The villagers have alleged that there was a nexus between corporates and the politicians, and that the local administration was intent on doing forceful acquisition.

“Jaan de denge lekin zameen nahi (we will sacrifice our lives but will not leave our land),” reads the letter signed by the farmers.

“As per the revenue documents, upgradation and the expansion were planned to the east of the airport, which is a barren, non-agricultural land. But they have changed the plan and are conducting survey in west side which is a violation of the original plan,” said a farmer who is living in the close vicinity of the airport.

Apart from writing letters and staging sit-in sat Jamua village, farmers have dispatched “asahmati patra (letters of disagreement)” in bulk to the concerned authorities.

“We do not want airport but good schools, hospitals and a university," they wrote.

As far as connectivity is concerned, local say that Azamgarh is well connected through rail. Two airports, Varanasi and and Kushinagar, are located within 150 km from Azamgarh.

When asked about the compensation factor, an aggrieved farmer threw a counter question, “We will be given flats with compensation but where will the cattle go? Wil they also be shifted into a flat?”

Referring to the Narmada Bachao Aandolan (NBA), Rajiv Yadav said, “We have seen in MP and Gujarat…Those who were displaced 20 years ago due to Sardar Sarovar Dam project, are still fighting for the compensation”.

“One of my acquittances has constructed a new house. He spent more than 35 lakhs. Will the government compensate? No,” said Rajiv.