Vinai Kumar Saxena appointed as Delhi's Lieutenant Governor

Vinai Kumar Saxena, former Chairman of Khadi & Village Industries Commission, was appointed as Delhi's Lieutenant Governor on Monday, after his predecessor Anil Baijal resigned citing "personal reasons".

"The President of India has been pleased to appoint Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena to be the Lt Governor of National Capital Territory of Delhi with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," read a press communique from the President's office.

Baijal, a 1969-batch retired IAS officer, was appointed as the 21st Lieutenant Governor of Delhi in December 2016 after the sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung.