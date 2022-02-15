Violent attacks against Christians up by 81 per cent since 2020, 505 incidents in 2021

The number of violent crimes against Christians in the country has risen by 81 per cent to 505 cases from 279 cases in 2020, states a new report from the United Christian Forum. In the first 45 days of the new year till February 14, 2022, 53 incidents were reported by the UCF helpline number.

The Forum said that in 2021, Christians faced the most number of attacks since 2014. Though the data is not exhaustive, the trend shows 127 incidents in 2014, 142 in 2015, 226 in 2016, 248 in 2017, 292 in 2018, 328 in 2019, 279 in 2020, and 505 in 2021. Many of these incidents were reported on the toll-free helpline that the Forum started in 2015.

In 2021, the highest number of attacks was recorded in Uttar Pradesh at 105 cases, followed by Chhattisgarh, where 91 cases were recorded. Karnataka (62), Jharkhand (46), Madhya Pradesh (39), Bihar (30), Tamil Nadu (21) and Odisha (20) followed close behind.