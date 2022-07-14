Virat Kohli: Has time come for him to reinvent his playing style?

During his impressive career, Kohli has been one of the most consistent all-format batter, who made jaw-dropping chases and found the safest possible way to score plenty of runs.He was absolutely smashing records after records and was a genuine threat to master blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI and 51 Test hundreds.



But, things have gone drastically downhill for Kohli in the last two years. The 33-year old Kohli has gone more than 100 innings in all forms of cricket including IPL without scoring a hundred since hitting 136 in Kolkata against Bangladesh in November 2019.



The star batter has often got starts but he hasn't been able to convert them into big scores. He has even gone past fifty several times since that innings in Kolkata but hasn't managed to hit his 71st international century yet. And his failure to score big in the recently concluded Edgbaston Test against England has once again brought the scars.



Before playing the Edgbaston Test, India played a warm-up match against Leicestershire County Cricket Club during which, Virat looked in encouraging form. He looked in decent nick, stroked a fine fifty and was the pick of the Indian batters against the Leicestershire XI.



However, he failed to replicate that against England and had scores of 11 and 20. Interestingly, he was again looking good but couldn't continue that batting longer, which raises the question whether Kohli is short on confidence or lack of concentration is hurting him? More importantly, is there any technical flaw in his game?

"These things happen to every sportsperson. Kohli ha got to find his way"

Former India captain Kapil Dev recently commented on the matter and said that he should be dropped if he can't put in good performances, despite being an "established player".

"Play in-form players when you have loads of options. You can't just go by reputation but you have to look for current form. You can be an established player but that doesn't mean that you will be given chances even if you fail five games in a row," Kapil had said.



During a discussion on Sony Sports, Sanjay Manjrekar talked about Kohli's poor form and said that the modern-day great is low on confidence and there are some technical issues in his batting along with slight bad luck.



"What do I say, as an expert when I see I have some opinion that the confidence has gone down a little, he is enduring slight bad luck also, there are technical issues, I feel he is playing a lot on the front foot but it is not because of this he is not scoring runs, runs are scored despite all this. Everyone does not have technical perfection but they score runs," said Manjrekar.



"Virat Kohli's form is surprising me because it came suddenly. When great batters go out of form, they come back in form quickly. You will have to say that we don't know how the out-of-form phase has gone on for so long," he added.

India skipper Rohit Sharma has hit back at "experts" who are questioning Virat Kohli's place in the T20 side, saying the star batter's "quality" is beyond doubt and the team management will continue to back him.



Speaking to reporters after the third T20I on Sunday, Rohit said the experts don't know what is happening inside the team.



"It's not difficult at all for us because we don't listen to outside noise. Also, I don't know who these experts are and why they're called experts. I don't get that," Rohit said when asked about his thoughts on how the team is looking at Kohli's form.



"They are seeing from outside, they don't know what's happening inside the team. We have a thought process, we make the team, we debate and discuss it and think a lot about it.



"The players we pick are backed, they are given opportunities. People on the outside don't know about it. So it's more important about what's happening within our team, that's important for me," said Rohit in response to the growing criticism over Kohli's wretched run.



"Also, if you are talking about form, it goes up and down for everyone. The quality of the player doesn't go bad. We should always keep in mind when such comments are passed around. We're backing that quality.



"It's happened with me, it's happened with XYZ. There's nothing new. When a player has done well so consistently, then 1-2 bad series, his contribution shouldn't be forgotten.



"It might take time for some to understand. But for us, inside and running the team, we know the importance. I'll request those on the outside, yes you have all the right to talk about it, but for us, it doesn't matter a lot," added Rohit.

Ganguly has backed Kohli to make a comeback, though he added that the batter will have to find a way himself.

"Of course, look at the numbers he has got in international cricket that doesn't happen without ability and quality. Yes, he has had a tough time and he knows that. He has been a great player himself. He himself knows by his own standards it has not been good and I see him coming back and doing well. But he has got to find his way and become successful, which he has been for the last 12-13 years or more and only Virat Kohli can do that, " said BCCI president Sourav Ganguly told to news agency ANI.

Reacting to the criticism that Kohli is facing, Ganguly said: “These things will happen in sport. It has happened to everybody. It has happened to Sachin (Tendulkar), It has happened to Rahul (Dravid), it has happened to me, it has happened to Kohli. It is going to happen to future players. That's part and parcel of sport and I think as a sportsman you just need to listen, be aware of what it is and just go and play your game.”