Vishal Garg-run Better.com to 'lay off' 4,000 people this week

Indian-American CEO Vishal Garg-run Better.com is reportedly planning to lay off nearly 4,000 employees or nearly 50 per cent of its current staff this week.



Better.com has employees around the world, including in the US and India.



According to TechCrunch, the move comes three months after the New York-based digital mortgage lender laid off 9 per cent of its staff -- 900 people -- during a Zoom call that went viral and led to several lay-offs at the top.



"The recent layoff is believed to be occurring on Wednesday, March 9," the report said late on Monday, citing sources.