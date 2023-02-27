Voting begins for Meghalaya Assembly polls

The voting for the Meghalaya Assembly elections began on Monday morning amid tight security measures, election officials said.



Men and women in large numbers queued up in front of polling stations before the voting for 59 of the 60 Assembly seats started at 7 a.m. The polling in 3,419 polling stations would continue till 4 p.m. without any break.



Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F.R. Kharkongor said that a total of 369 candidates, including 36 women, are testing their electoral fortunes in the elections.