Wanton violence by BJP’s cadre in Kolkata part of toolkit to foment trouble in state

The manner in which the BJP created a boisterous situation and its cadres indulged in violence near Nabanna, the West Bengal government’s secretariat, on September 13 certainly does not underscore BJP’s effort to stage a political comeback in the state.

Instead, it indicates that the saffron party had contrived a well-designed plan to engineer to chaos and violence there.

A closer look at the nature of the protest rally against ‘corruption’ would make it clear that it was straight from the party’s toolkit engineer communal violence and riots.

The party seems to be making state-specific plans to foment trouble: Gyanvapi issue in Uttar Pradesh, Nupur Sharma issue in Rajasthan, Peshwa and Maratha issue in Maharashtra. In West Bengal, it decided to igniting violence on the pretext of fighting ‘corruption’ since the party had no Hindu-Muslim issue to harp on there at the moment.

The Modi-Shah duo has turned sceptical of their electoral prospects in the wake of the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The response of the masses to the rally has clearly shaken their confidence. To neutralise its impact, they seem to be ready to go to any extent. One wouldn’t be surprised for the country to witness communal strife in the run up to the 2024 General Election.

The BJP’s main strategist, Amit Shah and other top leaders are aware of the reality that it is an arduous task to trigger communal riots in West Bengal to try and unseat TMC from power. As such, they need to plunge the state in reckless violence and implement their long cherished scheme of putting the state under President’s rule.

Now, the BJP leaders tried to give a impression that their Nabanna rally was a massive affair, whereas it fell far short of their own expectations and the preparation they had done. They had claimed that nearly 2 lakh people would participate, but the real number of participants was not more than 50,000.