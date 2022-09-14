Wanton violence by BJP’s cadre in Kolkata part of toolkit to foment trouble in state
The clashes and arson in which they indulged may have an adverse impact on the BJP’s performance in the panchayat polls due next year in West Bengal
The manner in which the BJP created a boisterous situation and its cadres indulged in violence near Nabanna, the West Bengal government’s secretariat, on September 13 certainly does not underscore BJP’s effort to stage a political comeback in the state.
Instead, it indicates that the saffron party had contrived a well-designed plan to engineer to chaos and violence there.
A closer look at the nature of the protest rally against ‘corruption’ would make it clear that it was straight from the party’s toolkit engineer communal violence and riots.
The party seems to be making state-specific plans to foment trouble: Gyanvapi issue in Uttar Pradesh, Nupur Sharma issue in Rajasthan, Peshwa and Maratha issue in Maharashtra. In West Bengal, it decided to igniting violence on the pretext of fighting ‘corruption’ since the party had no Hindu-Muslim issue to harp on there at the moment.
The Modi-Shah duo has turned sceptical of their electoral prospects in the wake of the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. The response of the masses to the rally has clearly shaken their confidence. To neutralise its impact, they seem to be ready to go to any extent. One wouldn’t be surprised for the country to witness communal strife in the run up to the 2024 General Election.
The BJP’s main strategist, Amit Shah and other top leaders are aware of the reality that it is an arduous task to trigger communal riots in West Bengal to try and unseat TMC from power. As such, they need to plunge the state in reckless violence and implement their long cherished scheme of putting the state under President’s rule.
Now, the BJP leaders tried to give a impression that their Nabanna rally was a massive affair, whereas it fell far short of their own expectations and the preparation they had done. They had claimed that nearly 2 lakh people would participate, but the real number of participants was not more than 50,000.
Nevertheless, they succeeded in implementing their plan to kindle violence. The determination of the party leaders to plunge Kolkata in violence was clearly evident on the streets, far away from Nabanna, with the BJP cadres resorting to ruthless violence. They mercilessly thrashed police personnel, including an Assistant Commissioner and indulged in arson. They resorted to this nature of violence on the pretext that the police did not allow them to march towards Nabanna.
A political party enjoys the right to speak against the incumbent government and draw the public attention towards its administrative failures. But what happened on Tuesday in Kolkata is really deplorable. The BJP’s leadership, behind the façade of ‘Nabanna Abhiyan’, one of its biggest campaigns in recent times, was simply giving a shape to its plan to push the state into chaos.
The BJP went on to use the media, government machinery and even the judiciary to further its mission. An apolitical common person will testify that the protesters resorted to reckless violence, but the BJP leadership was quick to move the High Court and tried to convince it that the police has used brutal means to stop them from reaching Nabanna.
On its part, the court justifiably directed the state government to send a detailed report about the rally and the police action which had happened near Nabanna by September 19. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj also directed the state government to ensure protection of the BJP state headquarters in Kolkata.
It would have been highly appreciated if the court had also looked at the nature of the violence that was unleashed by the BJP workers in the heart of the city.
The court also directed the state authorities to ensure that no unnecessary arrest was made in connection with the rally.
The petitioner in his PIL had claimed that BJP workers were forcibly prevented from attending the rally and party leaders were attacked.
The pictures of the vandals setting a police vehicle on fire and thrashing the police officers went viral. The petition was moved even while the protesters were having a scuffle with the police. It implied that the petition was ready long before the protesters formally launched their march.
Around 20 police officers were injured by stones pelted by BJP workers.
The BJP leaders would not have complained if the Mamata government had allowed them to put the lives of the people to ransom and vandalise the state secretariat. In a situation when the protestors were burning the cars of some common people and attacking the innocent people, how could the police not use force to disperse them?
The BJP will undoubtedly refute the contention that its cadres and supporters had gone berserk and indulged in violence.
BJP insiders nevertheless concede that the rally all but fizzled out. The party had spent around Rs 10 crore on the event. A senior leader said, “I wish our leaders had coordinated among themselves and drawn up a proper plan”.
It is said that a section of the state leaders are not happy with the agitational plans are being prepared by the central leaders, who, they say, don’t understand or care about the cultural ethos of the people of West Bengal.
They are also aggrieved at central leadership giving more credence to the turncoats who have migrated from TMC and indulging in dirty games only to settle their personal score.
There are worries in the BJP leadership that the September 13 violence might have only isolated the party further from the region’s people and it will have adverse impact on its performance in the panchayat polls due next year.
(IPA Service)
Views are personal
