War of words between BJP, TMC over Matua community's citizenship issue

Trashing Meghwal’s statement, Banerjee said that the Matuas are already Indian citizens and do not require any more citizenships “under any act”.

“BJP brings in the CAA only when it’s election season. The BJP is using the Matua community to gain votes. They are selling a pack of lies to Matuas who are already Indian citizens. By saying that they will grant them citizenship, they are playing on the sentiments of the Rajbongshis and the Hills people and trying to divide Bengal,” she said.

“BJP is trying to implant puppets who do not belong in Bengal ahead of the elections. They are trying to make their vote-bank grow,” she added.

Since the amendment of the Citizenship Act in 2019, the West Bengal CM has been vehemently against it – she has consistently highlighted it’s “anti-Muslim” provisions and deemed it the BJP’s tool for “vote-bank politics”.

“Modi could not become the Prime Minister without your votes, nor could I become the Chief Minister without your votes. If you could vote, then you are a citizen of India. If Matuas are not citizens, then I am also not a citizen of India,” she said in her public address.

Banerjee’s party Trinamool Congress (TMC) is also planning to bring in a resolution against the CAA-NRC in the upcoming winter session of the West Bengal Assembly beginning November 18.