Delhi has changed Narendra Modi for the worse, says Governor Satyapal Malik

Meghalaya Governor Satyapal Malik is back in the news. He stated on Friday at Rohtak that the Modi Government had ruined the farmers and that ‘Adani and Ambani’ were like rotten sacks of potato and did not deserve to be called ‘Seth’.

On Saturday he asserted that he had been given signals that he should stop speaking against the government and the Prime Minister and as a reward, he would be made the Vice-President.

On Sunday, speaking to Kumkum Chadha on Hindustan Times’ weekly talk show ‘The Interview’, Malik reiterated that the government was dragging its feet on the Minimum Support Price for crops in order to benefit the Adani Group.

This is the perception because Adani had built large godowns and bought agriculture produce at cheap rates. ‘Ab toh Desh Khareed raha hai’ (now he is buying up the country), he asserted.

Blaming politics and politicians for most of the ills in the country, he asserted that politics had now become a ‘business’ for most politicians. It was earlier a mission, then it became a career but now it is nothing but business, he told Chadha.

Contrary to BJP and the PM’s narrative that nothing has been achieved during the last 75 years, Malik maintained that the country has made remarkable progress after Independence but more was expected.