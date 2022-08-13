Was Modi govt’s move to abrogate Article 370 constitutionally unsound?

A book titled ‘Hamin Ast? A Biography of Article 370’, was launched on August 5, the third anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370 by the Modi govt. The book may well create a stir because it argues that the Centre’s move was legally unsound.

The book is authored by Jinaly Dani, Pranay Modi Kilvin James and Arghya Sengupta – founder and research scholar director of the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, which published it.

It argues that the abrogation of Article 370 is unconstitutional for three reasons.

The first is to do with Jammu and Kashmir governor’s concurrence equating the Constituent Assembly with the legislative assembly. Here, it’s not so much about how it is done – though that’s an issue too – but the fact that the governor’s concurrence was given when the state was under President’s rule.

The book says: “When the governor of J&K purportedly gave his consent on behalf of the state government, he was not acting in his independent capacity, but rather as a delegate of the President…this amounted to president seeking his own concurrence…. Can such self-concurrence be deemed to satisfy the requirement of law? The short answer in no.”

The second reason is the way Article 366 was used, it says. This Article is intended to help interpret the Constitution. However, in this instance, when it was used to interpret the Constituent Assembly as the legislative assembly, it made “substantive changes to the provisions of the constitution”, says the book.