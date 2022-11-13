‘Was Shivaji an avatar of Narasimha?’ A political mèlee in Maharashtra over a film

The controversy came simply out of nowhere.

The Marathi film, Har Har Mahadev, released innocuously enough two weeks ago in theatres and multiplexes across Maharashtra. Then began the battle for ownership of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Now, the elements of the controversy have blurred political lines and it is no longer certain who is using Chhatrapati Shivaji for political gains and who is genuinely defending the Maratha warrior king.

The film is about the battle of Pavan Khind wherein a band of Mavalis, Shivaji's foot soldiers, fought a fierce battle against those of the Bijapur Sultanate to ensure a safe passage to Shivaji Maharaj to Vishalgad.