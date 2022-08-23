WATCH: Bilkis Bano's faith in judiciary shaken, but have sought remission order, says husband

Zafar Agha, Chief Editor of Qaumi Awaz, talked to her husband Yaqub Rasul Patel about how the development affected his wife and family.

He said that the news of the release of the 11 convicts, of which he learnt about on social media and later television, came as a shock for them all, but particularly for his wife.

"I broke the news to Bilkis and she was really shaken up by it. She became numb. It came like an electric shock for her. Presently, she is in deep pain," Patel said.

He said that they had been living under the shadow of fear ever since the court proceedings began and had been forced to shift home several times. "Now, they are out of jail, but we used to be afraid even when they came out on parole," he said.

He said that they had been forced to leave their village a long time, and now even their acquaintances were moving out due to an atmosphere of terror.