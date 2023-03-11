Watch: Chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' BJP 'goons' attack Opposition leaders in Tripura

A fact-finding team of MPs and MLAs from the Left parties and the Congress, which arrived in Agartala on Friday to look into post-poll violence in Tripura, was attacked in Sepahijala district, police said.

No one of the eight-member team was injured in the attack in Nehalchandrangar, Assistant Inspector General (AIG), Law & Order, Jyotishman Das Chowdhury said.

Two-three vehicles with leaders of the Left parties and the Congress on board were vandalised by unknown miscreants, he said .