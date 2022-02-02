Watch: 'Confused' Nirmala Sitharaman fumbles over scribes’ questions on inflation, unemployment & black money

Journalists covering the Finance Ministry, where free entry of mediapersons remains barred since last year, found Sitharaman’s answer utterly confusing.

“Perhaps she was rattled by hard-hitting questions on the burning issues faced by our economy,” said a senior journalist.

Interestingly, Sitharaman agreed on camera that due to inflation, when prices of essential commodities increase, the pinch is felt by the common man.

“I am not denying it. But we immediately reduced duties when we faced a problem of oilseeds. We also made efforts to increase imports of palm oil. We have made provisions in this Budget to increase production of oilseeds,” said Sitharaman.

Sitharaman went on to compare the rate of inflation with the time of UPA government. She said, “I would like to point out that inflation has not jumped over 6 percent in our tenure…while it was always in the range of 10%, 11%, 12 % before 2014.”

On the question of unemployment, the Finance Minister attributed it to the pandemic and global situation. “The pandemic had an impact on jobs…Through Atma Nirbhar Bharat many jobs remain intact…We are helping people through schemes.”

“I am not denying there has been an impact on jobs but to say that we have not done anything is not right either…We have given in detail what steps have been taken on job front in the Economic Survey…I will ask Sanjeev

Sanyal (Chief Economic Adviser) to share the information with you. It will help you,” said the Finance Minister.