Watch: Congress leaders stage protest at IGI airport after Pawan Khera stopped from boarding Indigo flight
The Modi government wants to disrupt our national convention. We are not afraid, will continue to fight for the countrymen, says Jairam Ramesh
Congress leader Pawan Khera was reportedly deplaned from an Indigo plane that was on its way from Delhi to Raipur, Chhattisgarh where the Congress plenary session is set to take place. Khera's delegation started a protest against the BJP and chanted slogans.
In the video emerging from the airport, Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and KC Venugopal can also be seen in the delegation.
IndiGo Airlines has said there are instructions not to fly Pawan Khera to Raipur.
The BJP has demanded Khera's arrest for 'insulting' Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
At a recent press conference, Khera had said,"If Narasimha Rao could form a JPC (Joint Parliamentary Committee), if Atal Bihari Vajpayee could form a JPC, then what problem does Narendra Gautamdas - sorry, Damodardas - Modi have?"
In response to Khera being deboarded, Surpita Shrinate tweeted, “We are all on the @IndiGo6E flight 6E 204 to Raipur and all of a sudden my colleague @Pawankhera has been asked to deplane. What sort of high handedness is this? Is there any rule of law? On what grounds is this being done and under whose order?”
Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has questioned why the Assam police has arrived at the airport in order to stop Pawan Khera. He has said, "Our partner @Pawankhera was asked to get off from the plane and now Assam Police has come. What kind of dictatorship is this?"
Congress General secretary in charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh has tweeted, "First ED raided Raipur, now @Pawankhera has been offloaded from Raipur by Delhi Police. Another name for dictatorship is Amit Shahi. The Modi government wants to disrupt our national convention. We are not afraid, will continue to fight for the countrymen."
