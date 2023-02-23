Watch: Congress leaders stage protest at IGI airport after Pawan Khera stopped from boarding Indigo flight

Congress leader Pawan Khera was reportedly deplaned from an Indigo plane that was on its way from Delhi to Raipur, Chhattisgarh where the Congress plenary session is set to take place. Khera's delegation started a protest against the BJP and chanted slogans.

In the video emerging from the airport, Congress leaders Supriya Shrinate, Randeep Singh Surjewala, and KC Venugopal can also be seen in the delegation.

IndiGo Airlines has said there are instructions not to fly Pawan Khera to Raipur.