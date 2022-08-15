WATCH: Freedom of ordinary citizens should not be curtailed, says journalist Siddique Kappan's daughter
Wishing everyone happy Independence Day, the nine year old daughter of the jailed journalist said that every Indian has the freedom of speech, right to choose which religion to follow and what to eat
At an Independence Day function in her school, the nine-year-old daughter of Siddique Kappan, Mehnaz Kappan underscored that every Indian has the freedom of speech, right to choose which religion to follow and what to eat.
The Class IV student and school leader at Government Lower Primary School at Nottappuram in Malappuram district was giving a speech on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations in her school.
Beginning her speech by wishing everyone a happy Independence Day, Mehnaz said, “I am the daughter of journalist Siddique Kappan, a citizen who has been denied his freedom and has been languishing in a dark prison cell.” Kappan has been in jail since October 5, 2020, when he was arrested by UP Police at the Mathura Toll Plaza, along with the cab driver and three others, while he was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the outrage following gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras.
“Just as our country is entering into the 76th year of Independence, let me say 'Bharat Mata ki Jai’ with unshakeable pride and devotion. The freedom and independence that we have today is a result of the struggles and sacrifices made by numerous leaders including Gandhi, Nehru and Bhagat Singh. Today, Indians have the right to speech, choose their food and religion,” asserted Mehnaz.
The nine-year-old said that as Indians we have the right to counter anyone who tells us to leave the country. “We should never compromise or surrender the dignity of our country, which got resurrected on August 15. We must uphold the dignity of our country. However, even today there is unrest at several places in the country. This can be seen in the violence flaring up on the basis of religion, caste and politics. It should be uprooted by all of us. We have to be able to live together,” she added.
India still has to reach greater heights and as citizens we must dream of a better country without enmity and conflicts. “By remembering all the brave souls who fought for our freedom, let me end by saying that the freedom of ordinary citizens should not be curtailed,” said Mehnaz at the Independence Day function at her school.
