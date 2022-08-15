WATCH: Freedom of ordinary citizens should not be curtailed, says journalist Siddique Kappan's daughter

At an Independence Day function in her school, the nine-year-old daughter of Siddique Kappan, Mehnaz Kappan underscored that every Indian has the freedom of speech, right to choose which religion to follow and what to eat.

The Class IV student and school leader at Government Lower Primary School at Nottappuram in Malappuram district was giving a speech on the occasion of the 75th Independence Day celebrations in her school.

Beginning her speech by wishing everyone a happy Independence Day, Mehnaz said, “I am the daughter of journalist Siddique Kappan, a citizen who has been denied his freedom and has been languishing in a dark prison cell.” Kappan has been in jail since October 5, 2020, when he was arrested by UP Police at the Mathura Toll Plaza, along with the cab driver and three others, while he was on his way to Hathras in Uttar Pradesh to report on the outrage following gang rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras.