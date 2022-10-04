WATCH INTERVIEW: Modi drunk on power; united Opposition can seize power in 2024, says Satyapal Malik

Meghalaya governor Satyapal Malik, whose tenure ends on October 5, has been at the loggerheads with the Modi government for the last two years.

Defying ‘constitutional norms’, he has openly criticised the Modi government on various occasions. The septuagenarian, who belongs to Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, stepped up his attack on the Central government after the farmers’ protests against the now-repealed farm laws.

In a freewheeling interview with National Herald a day before his tenure ends, Malik said, “MSP is the core issue for farmers…struggle is not over yet.”

Hailing the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, he showered praise on Rahul Gandhi for raising people’s issues. Without naming the BJP, the outspoken socialist leader said, “Hindu-Muslim politics works for some, but communal politics cannot get a place in the people’s heart”.