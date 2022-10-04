WATCH INTERVIEW: Modi drunk on power; united Opposition can seize power in 2024, says Satyapal Malik
In a freewheeling interview with National Herald a day before his tenure as Meghalaya governor ends, Satyapal Malik said, “MSP is the core issue for farmers…struggle is not over yet”
Meghalaya governor Satyapal Malik, whose tenure ends on October 5, has been at the loggerheads with the Modi government for the last two years.
Defying ‘constitutional norms’, he has openly criticised the Modi government on various occasions. The septuagenarian, who belongs to Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh, stepped up his attack on the Central government after the farmers’ protests against the now-repealed farm laws.
Hailing the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, he showered praise on Rahul Gandhi for raising people’s issues. Without naming the BJP, the outspoken socialist leader said, “Hindu-Muslim politics works for some, but communal politics cannot get a place in the people’s heart”.
Malik, who started his political journey with the BKD, remained within the socialist fold till 2012. He, however, joined the BJP that year and was appointed its national vice president.
In 2017, he was appointed Governor of Bihar, before being moved in the same capacity to Jammu and Kashmir in August 2018. It was under his governorship that the Modi govt read down Article 370.
Malik, who was once considered close to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, observed, “Modi is drunk on power…he changed a lot after resuming Prime Minister’s office in 2019”
If the Opposition parties join hands to fight together in 2024, a change of regime can be accomplished, he added.
Watch the interview by clicking this link: