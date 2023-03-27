Watch: Khalistani protestors attack PTI journalist Lalit K Jha
In his tweet, Lalit Jha thanked the US Secret serviced for helping him, underscoring the fact that he would have been writing this "from the hospital"
PTI journalist Lalit K Jha was allegedly verbally and physically attacked by pro-Khalistan activists protesting outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC.
In his tweet, Lalit Jha thanked the US Secret serviced for helping him, underscoring the fact that he would have been writing this "from the hospital."
Jha, who is the US correspondent for PTI, has alleged that he was hit on his left ear with two sticks. He has also said that he had to call 911 and was rushed into a police van as he feared physical assaut. The video that Jha posted demonstrates a portion of the altercation in which one of the protestors can be seen verbally assaulting the journalist.
“The pro-Khalistan protesters in support of Amritpal (Singh) waved Khalistan flags and descended upon the embassy in the presence of the US Secret Service. They even openly threatened to vandalise the embassy and threatened the Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu,” Jha is reported to have said.
"We have seen disturbing visuals of a senior Indian journalist from the Press Trust of India being abused, threatened and assaulted physically while covering the so-called Khalistan protest in Washington, DC earlier today," the Indian embassy in Washington, DC said in a statement.
"We understand that the journalist was first verbally intimidated, then physically assaulted, and fearing for his personal safety and well-being, had to call in law enforcement agencies, who responded promptly. Such activities only underscore the violent and anti-social tendencies of the so-called Khalistani protestors and their supporters, who routinely engage in wanton violence and vandalism," the embassy said.
Congressman and Indian-American politician Ro Khanna, in his tweet, condemned the attack against Lalit K Jha.
"This violence against Lalit K Jha is outrageous and an assault on journalism. I condemn it in the strongest terms. Lalit is one of the fairest and most thoughtful journalists. Thank you to our security for protecting Lalit and the diplomats and consulate," he has said.
According to Hindustan Times, in their speeches, most of the protestors were seen trying to incite violence including physical damage to the Indian Embassy property.
"Some of the speakers were seen inciting fellow protestors to indulge in violence and break the windows and glasses of the building across the road," the report states.
Secret Service personnel rushed to the spot and asked the protesters to go back to the designated protest area before any untoward incident could happen, the report adds.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines