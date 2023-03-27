Watch: Khalistani protestors attack PTI journalist Lalit K Jha

PTI journalist Lalit K Jha was allegedly verbally and physically attacked by pro-Khalistan activists protesting outside the Indian embassy in Washington DC.

In his tweet, Lalit Jha thanked the US Secret serviced for helping him, underscoring the fact that he would have been writing this "from the hospital."

Jha, who is the US correspondent for PTI, has alleged that he was hit on his left ear with two sticks. He has also said that he had to call 911 and was rushed into a police van as he feared physical assaut. The video that Jha posted demonstrates a portion of the altercation in which one of the protestors can be seen verbally assaulting the journalist.

“The pro-Khalistan protesters in support of Amritpal (Singh) waved Khalistan flags and descended upon the embassy in the presence of the US Secret Service. They even openly threatened to vandalise the embassy and threatened the Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu,” Jha is reported to have said.