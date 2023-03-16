Watch: Opposition leaders protest the Adani issue by forming a human chain outside parliament

Led by Congress, opposition parties have protested outside the Parliament by forming a human chain and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue on Thursday.

Demanding a fair probe in to the Adani issue ever since Hindenberg Research published a report, accusing the conglomerate of short-selling their stock, Opposition sought PM's reply on the issue.

"We demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for investigation of Adani issue. However, the BJP doesn't want a JPC as it will bring out the corruption & expose their real face. They wanted a JPC till they were in opposition, now they are scared," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had told the media.

A similar protest march was held yesterday wherein opposition leaders marched from the parliament to the Enforcement Directorate's office. However, they were stopped by the police.