Watch: Opposition leaders protest the Adani issue by forming a human chain outside parliament
Further, Congress party workers also held a protest in Delhi demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the issue
Led by Congress, opposition parties have protested outside the Parliament by forming a human chain and demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Adani issue on Thursday.
Demanding a fair probe in to the Adani issue ever since Hindenberg Research published a report, accusing the conglomerate of short-selling their stock, Opposition sought PM's reply on the issue.
"We demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for investigation of Adani issue. However, the BJP doesn't want a JPC as it will bring out the corruption & expose their real face. They wanted a JPC till they were in opposition, now they are scared," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had told the media.
A similar protest march was held yesterday wherein opposition leaders marched from the parliament to the Enforcement Directorate's office. However, they were stopped by the police.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Centre of deliberately avoiding discussion on the Adani row. The government’s intention is to avoid the Adani issue, so that it is not discussed, and their “failures” are not discussed in Parliament, he said.
The Rajya Sabha has not been able to conduct business since Monday for the second leg of the Budget session. The opposition has been blaming the ruling BJP for creating pandemonium in the House and for not allowing it to function.
